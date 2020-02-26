Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,947,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214,516 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $235,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

