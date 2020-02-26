Brokerages Anticipate McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $99.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.78 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 300,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 48.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $76.04 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.