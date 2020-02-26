Brokerages Expect Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Meridian Bank’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Meridian Bank stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. Meridian Bank has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bank in the 4th quarter worth $2,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

