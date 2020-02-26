Brokerages Expect Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Middlefield Banc’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on MBCN shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Toth bought 1,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 162,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 103,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

