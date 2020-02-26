Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300 at Deutsche Bank

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,290 ($30.12) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,106 ($27.70).

BNZL opened at GBX 2,010 ($26.44) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,005.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,045.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Bunzl will post 12971.7361282 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

