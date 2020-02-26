Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 35.80 Per Share

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,003 ($26.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,005.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,045.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunzl will post 12971.7361282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNZL shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bunzl to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Bunzl to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,106 ($27.70).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

