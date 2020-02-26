Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

