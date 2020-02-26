Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 3,916 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

