Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 158.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $75.72.

