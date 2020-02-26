Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 3,471,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

