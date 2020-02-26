Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.16% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

