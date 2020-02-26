Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,026 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

