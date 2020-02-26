Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 259 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,866 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510,969 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,887,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,217,000 after buying an additional 213,535 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $110.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

