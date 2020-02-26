Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

