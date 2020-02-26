Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 289.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,542 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 2,808,522 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Invesco by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,972,000 after buying an additional 2,706,950 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 1,296,170 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 396,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

