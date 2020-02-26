Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 411 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in General Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

