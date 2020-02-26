Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 774 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 52.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

