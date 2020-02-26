Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 299 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,886,000 after purchasing an additional 635,602 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 151,257 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.