Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 47 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its position in Public Storage by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 89.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Public Storage by 4.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Public Storage by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after acquiring an additional 311,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $220.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.99 and its 200-day moving average is $230.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $200.77 and a 52 week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.14). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Argus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

