Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $73.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1962 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.