Cetera Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,856,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after buying an additional 129,144 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,345,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

