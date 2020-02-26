Cetera Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

