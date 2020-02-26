Cetera Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $57.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

