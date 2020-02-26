Cetera Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,965,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $134.91. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $4,790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,612 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,476 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

