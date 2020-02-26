Cetera Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,765,000 after buying an additional 4,756,410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

