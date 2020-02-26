Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter valued at $2,111,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 4th quarter worth $1,806,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 469,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,744 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 3rd quarter worth $848,000.

NYSE NVG opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

