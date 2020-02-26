Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 254.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 327,469 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XES opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

