Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

NYSE:TRV opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.28. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $128.29 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

