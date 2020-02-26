Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,200.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,152,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,289,000 after buying an additional 1,987,133 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 88,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,221,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $188.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average is $185.40. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.