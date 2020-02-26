Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

