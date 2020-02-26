Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 10,780 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEU. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter.

PTEU stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

