Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.