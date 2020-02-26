Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $214.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.15 and its 200-day moving average is $203.71. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.88 and a 52 week high of $236.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

