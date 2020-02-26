Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

