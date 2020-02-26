Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Prologis stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

