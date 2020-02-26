Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,921 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,492,000 after buying an additional 366,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,858,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after buying an additional 278,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,166,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,432,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,657,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.18 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.