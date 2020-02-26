Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.52.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $186.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

