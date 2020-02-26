Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 39,104 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,104 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

IYH stock opened at $206.17 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $178.35 and a 1-year high of $222.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.85 and its 200-day moving average is $203.55.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

