Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 832 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.57. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

