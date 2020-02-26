Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $970,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $988,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $2,715,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,482 shares of company stock worth $16,216,851. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

