Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Evergy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Evergy by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,216,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

