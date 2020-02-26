Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 51,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

