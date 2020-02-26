Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 101,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

NOK opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.42.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

