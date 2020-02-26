Cetera Investment Advisers Has $212,000 Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 65,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $3,429,073.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,807,659.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

