Cetera Investment Advisers Has $219,000 Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDMV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000.

HDMV opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69.

