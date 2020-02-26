Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $200,000 in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.