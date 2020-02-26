Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after buying an additional 8,193,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 2,089,343 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,749.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 973,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

