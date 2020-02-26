Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,107,000 after purchasing an additional 95,183 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 260,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 128,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $630.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.77. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $362.51 and a 1-year high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.10.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

