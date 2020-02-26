Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 199 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AerCap were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 31.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,641,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 30.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 205,396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,176,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,324,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE:AER opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.