Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $147,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

